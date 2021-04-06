Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

FTV opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

