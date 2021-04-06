Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 306 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $259.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

