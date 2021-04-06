UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $218.59 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 324,037 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $218,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $56,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.