Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,086 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $582.80 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.32 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.41 and a 200-day moving average of $577.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

