Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 125,700 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

