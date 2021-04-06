Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

