Hall Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.31. 5,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.52 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

