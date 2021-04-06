Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.