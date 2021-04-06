Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,372 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 404,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 284,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

