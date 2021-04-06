Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $28.58

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.59. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

