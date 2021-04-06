NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.37

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 26611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

