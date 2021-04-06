Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.29

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.29 and last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 3886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.64.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

