TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys Shares of 1,710 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twilio by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 359,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

TWLO stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,433. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.40 and a 200 day moving average of $336.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,703 shares of company stock worth $84,436,825. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

