Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $42,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.71. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.73 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

