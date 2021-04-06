Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $30,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $171,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $430.72. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.26 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

