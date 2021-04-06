HM Payson & Co. Has $23.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,427 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 343,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

