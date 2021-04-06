Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 239,483 shares of company stock worth $34,112,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

