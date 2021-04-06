Benchmark Protocol Price Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and $1.29 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.00746769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011723 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 109,535,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,630,237 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

