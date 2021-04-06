The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $77.90 Average PT from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock remained flat at $$66.66 on Thursday. 42,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

