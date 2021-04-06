Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,191.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $29.40 million and $3,191.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $23.67 or 0.00040949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.00746769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,242,225 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.