Gulden Market Cap Achieves $7.18 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $59,634.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00382250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004902 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,305,013 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.