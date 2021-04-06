Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAGKF shares. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

SAGKF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 5,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

