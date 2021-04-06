Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $632.70 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $259.42 and a 1-year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.68.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.