Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Peterson Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 8.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.78. 596,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,323,836. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $189.19 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

