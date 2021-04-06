Peterson Wealth Management Grows Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 196,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,733. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

