Peterson Wealth Management Sells 330 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 37,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,375. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $102.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03.

