44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,160 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.