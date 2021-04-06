44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

