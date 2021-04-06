Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/20/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/18/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/12/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. 3,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

