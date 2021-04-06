Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.13 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $282.69. The stock has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.