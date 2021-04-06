SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

AMP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.94. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $240.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

