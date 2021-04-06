SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.32. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,127. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $188.33 and a one year high of $259.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

