13,087 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 6,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

