tru Independence LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

