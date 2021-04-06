Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.