IoT Chain (ITC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.82 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. IoT Chain has a market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002981 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00065607 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.