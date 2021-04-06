CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00387423 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,083.69 or 0.99539356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00095436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.