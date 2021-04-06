Dego Finance One Day Volume Reaches $24.36 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $136.93 million and $24.36 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.91 or 0.00027262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00287496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.28 or 0.00766517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Dego Finance Token Profile

Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 tokens. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

Dego Finance Token Trading

