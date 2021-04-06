Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.