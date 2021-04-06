Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $175.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 189,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,426,406 shares.The stock last traded at $144.84 and had previously closed at $143.05.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.12.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,019.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

