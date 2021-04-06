Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Citigroup raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 54,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,242. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -778.00 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

