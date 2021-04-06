Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s earnings estimates for the first quarter and current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects earnings per share between $7.65 and $8.05 for the current year. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 11%. Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $70 million during 2021. Its strong liquidity position will also drive growth. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVY. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.77. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $97.67 and a 52-week high of $192.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after buying an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

