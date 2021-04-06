-$0.33 EPS Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

STIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $312.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

