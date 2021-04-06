Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,916. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

