Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,626,000 after buying an additional 168,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,473 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,542. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

