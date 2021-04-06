Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.2% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,916. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.