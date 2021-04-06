Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,118 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,097. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

