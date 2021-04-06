Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $390,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.24. 88,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,659,264. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.