11,961 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000.

NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 75,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,266. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

