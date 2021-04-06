Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,904. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.70 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.